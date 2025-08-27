Court grants police another 5-day remand of PTI activists in protest cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted the police further five-day custody of PTI’s leader Sohail Satti in cases pertaining to protest of October 4, and November 26.

Anti-Terrorism Court, Duty Judge Adnan Khan heard the case.

During the hearing, the Federal police presented Sohail Satti in the court after the completion of his 7-day physical remand and requested further physical remand.

On this occasion, defense lawyer Ansar Kayani opposed further physical remand and said that these cases have been made on illegal and political grounds. This is a case of discharge. The court should reject the request for remand.

After hearing the arguments, the court handed over the accused to the police for another 5-day physical remand. There are 2 cases registered against Sohail Satti in Khanna Police Station.