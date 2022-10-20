UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Police Two-day Custody Of Accused In Sara Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Court grants police two-day custody of accused in Sara murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A lower court here on Thursday granted the police a two-day physical remand of accused Samina Shah the mother of main accused in Sara Inaam, a Canadian national, murder case.

The accused was produced before the court of Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Aamer Aziz by the police. During hearing, the judge expressed annoyance with police for not submitting of case challan even after passing fourteen days.

The investigation officer informed the court that challan had been prepared and would be submitted in same day.

The IO requested prayed the court to grant five day physical remand of the accused as the police wanted to recover locket.

However, the defence lawyer adopted the stance that his client Samina Shah had been cooperating with the police since first day.

She assisted the police in arrest of her son, he added.

The lawyer said that the police had applied section-109 on his client which was related to giving advice of a crime. The police should tell where his client had advised the accused to commit crime, he said.

The court subsequently granted the police a two-day physical remand of the accused.

