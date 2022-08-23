Court grants police two-day physical remand of journalist Farooqui

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :A local court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted the police a two-day physical remand of journalist Jameel Farooqui, who was arrested from Karachi a day ago in a case pertaining to controversial remarks and 'false accusation' against the Islamabad Police.

Farooqui was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Mian Azhar Nadeem by the police. The police requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation into the case.

However, the defence lawyer opposed the remand request and prayed the court to discharge his client.

Farooqi, on the occasion, said he was tortured after being arrested, adding that police wanted physical remand only to torture him.

The lawyer said his client had repeated the remarks of PTI's Leader Shahbaz Gill in his program. Now what police wanted to recover from him during remand, he said.

After listening to the arguments, the court reserved its verdict and later granted the police a two-day physical remand of the accused.