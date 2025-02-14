Open Menu

Court Grants Post-arrest Bail To 3 PTI Workers In Protest Case

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday approved the post-arrest bail requests for three workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a case related to protests on November 26.

Civil Judge Sohaib Bilal Ranjha heard the case of two accused, Fahim Ashraf and Faqir Khan. The court granted them bail against surety bonds of Rs. 20,000 each.

Both accused are facing charges registered at the Kohsar police station.

In a separate hearing, Civil Judge Murid Abbas approved the post-arrest bail of Atif Hussain against the surety bonds of Rs. 30,000. Hussain is implicated in a case filed at the Sumbal police station.

The accused were represented in court by their lawyers, Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan Advocate and Amina Ali Advocate. The cases stem from protests held on November 26, which led to legal action against the PTI workers.

