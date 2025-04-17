Court grants post arrest bail to PTI social media activist

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to PTI social media activist Haider Saeed and ordered the police for his release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to PTI social media activist Haider Saeed and ordered the police for his release.

The ATC Judge Abual Hasanat Muhammad Zulkarnain approved the post-arrest bail. During the hearing, the petitioner lawyer Tabish Farooq appeared in the court.

The court inquired about Haider Saeed's role in this case. To which lawyer Tabish Farooq said that Haider Saeed was arrested in a case under PECA Act a month ago. Some of the accused in this FIR have been granted bail by the High Court.

The court inquired from the prosecutor regarding the case challan. The judge remarked that the dishonesty of the police is being revealed by not bringing the records. That is enough for bail.

If the records are not brought for ten minutes, I will decide he said. The court adjourned the hearing of the case.

Later, the court expressed its strong anger when the records were not presented even during the re-hearing. Expressed his views and immediately summoned the investigating officer and also requested a list of landline numbers of SHOs of the concerned police stations and investigating officers.

The court also called the case in the name of the investigating officer. The court told the prosecutor that the state has reservations, as well as the public's reservations. I know how to fix them. I know that deliberate delay tactics are used.

The court, subsequently, granted post-arrest bail of Haider Saeed against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 and ordered for his release.