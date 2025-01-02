Court Grants Post-arrest Bails To 11 Accused
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bails to 11 accused in a case pertaining to protest and vandalizing public property in capital on October 5
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bails to 11 accused in a case pertaining to protest and vandalizing public property in capital on October 5.
ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zuzqarnain heard the post-arrest bail petitions of 11 accused in FIR registered by I-9 Police Station.
The court accepted the bails against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each and ordered to release the accused. The I-9 Police Station had arrested the accused in terrorism case.
