Court grants post-arrest bails to 11 accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bails to 11 accused in a case pertaining to protest and vandalizing public property in capital on October 5.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zuzqarnain heard the post-arrest bail petitions of 11 accused in FIR registered by I-9 Police Station.

The court accepted the bails against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each and ordered to release the accused. The I-9 Police Station had arrested the accused in terrorism case.