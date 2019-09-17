Court grants pre-arrest bail in bogus cheque case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Mustafa Leghari here Tuesday granted pre arrest bail to a man in bogus cheque case.

Additional District and Session Court No. 8 conducted hearing of bogus cheque case registered against accused Bilal.

Court after hearing arguments granted pre arrest bail to the accused and ordered him to pay Rs. 100000 as surety bond.

Police has registered a bogus cheque case against the accused on complaint of Tarique who alleged that the accused had given him a fake cheque of worth Rs. 400000.