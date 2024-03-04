Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Arshad Hussain Jasra on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Masood Mughal in the case registered at Sabzi Mandi police station

The court granted bail to Amir Mughal against the surety bonds of Rs10,000.