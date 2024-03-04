Court Grants Pre-arrest Bail To Amir Mughal
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 08:13 PM
The Additional District and Sessions Judge Arshad Hussain Jasra on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Masood Mughal in the case registered at Sabzi Mandi police station
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Additional District and Sessions Judge Arshad Hussain Jasra on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Masood Mughal in the case registered at Sabzi Mandi police station.
The court granted bail to Amir Mughal against the surety bonds of Rs10,000.
Recent Stories
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters
China's top political advisory body starts annual session
43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death
RMC inaugurates annual sports gala
Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stabili ..
Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned
Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation
DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual consultations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 227 minutes ago
-
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises7 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub7 minutes ago
-
RMC inaugurates annual sports gala5 minutes ago
-
Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned5 minutes ago
-
Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation3 minutes ago
-
DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual consultations3 minutes ago
-
SIC demands reserved seats in KP Assembly3 minutes ago
-
LWMC intensifies cleaning operation55 seconds ago
-
PHA launches cleanup operation56 seconds ago
-
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz; resolves to expand long-term partnership58 seconds ago