Court Grants Pre-arrest Bail To Amir Mughal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 08:13 PM

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Arshad Hussain Jasra on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Masood Mughal in the case registered at Sabzi Mandi police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Additional District and Sessions Judge Arshad Hussain Jasra on Monday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Masood Mughal in the case registered at Sabzi Mandi police station.

The court granted bail to Amir Mughal against the surety bonds of Rs10,000.

