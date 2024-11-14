Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shibli Faraz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A lower court in Islamabad on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz in a case filed under charges of protest and vandalism.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka heard the bail petition.

During the hearing, both sides presented their arguments, and the court ordered the release of Shibli Faraz on bail against a surety bond of Rs 5,000.

Following the court's decision, the police have been instructed to refrain arrest of Faraz until further orders.