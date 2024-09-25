Open Menu

Court Grants Pre-arrest Bail To Zartaj Gul

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI’s lawmaker Zartaj Gul in a case, pertaining to vandalizing public property during a protest.

ATC Judge Abual Hassnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the bail petition of PTI MNA.

Zartaj Gul appeared before the court along with her lawyers.

The court directed the petitioner to submit surety bonds worth Rs30, 000 to get the bail. The court served notices to respondents and sought comments on next date.

It may be mentioned that Sangjani Police Station has registered a case against Zartaj Gul regarding the aforesaid matter.

