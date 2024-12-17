Open Menu

Court Grants Pre-arrest Bail To Zartaj Gul In Five Cases

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Zartaj Gul in five cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI’s lawmaker Zartaj Gul in five cases registered by various police stations with regard to D-Chowk protest.

The court stopped the police from arresting Zartaj Gul till January 9 and also sought cases record.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the pre-arrest bail petitions of PTI’s MNA in five cases.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 in each case and adjourned further hearing.

It may be mentioned here that police stations including Ramna, Kohsar, Secretariat, Tarnol and Aabpara have registered FIRs against the PTI’s leader regarding the protest in the capital.

