Court grants protective bail to Jamshed Dasti in oil-tanker case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench on Thursday granted protective bail to former Member National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti till February 20 in oil-tanker case.

Lahore High Court Multan Bench Judge Justice Mushtaq Ahmad granted protective bail to Awami Raaj Party chief Jamshed Dasti who was arrested from Multan by Muzaffargarh police on February 6 in oil tanker looting case after listening lawyers arguments.

Awami Raaj Party workers gathered outside the court and threw flowers on Dasti.