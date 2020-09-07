(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Court here Monday granted protective bail to Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat and 9 other officials in a corruption case being proceeded by the Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment.

According to details, the court granted bail against the surety bonds of Rs 100,000 submitted by each of the 10 officers.

The court ordered all to appear before the judge again on September 16.

Earlier, the VC and other officials obtained bail from Sindh High Court Karachi.

The ACE has implicated the officials in a multi billion scam.