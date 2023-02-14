UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Sh. Rasheed Custody Of Two Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Court grants Sh. Rasheed custody of two vehicles

A local court on Tuesday accepted the petition of Awami Muslim League (AML)'s head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed regarding provision of his two vehicles from the police custody

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday accepted the petition of Awami Muslim League (AML)'s head Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed regarding provision of his two vehicles from the police custody.

The petitioner produced the documents of his vehicles to the court and adopted the stance that the vehicles were currently in custody of Aabpara Police Station.

The vehicles were seized by the police during the arrest of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. The court said that the said vehicles were not required to the prosecution during the investigation process.

The court ordered to hand over the vehicles to the petitioner against surety bonds worth Rs 5 millions. Duty Magistrate Zaheer Ahmed announced the verdict.

