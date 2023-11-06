Open Menu

Court Grants Sheikh Rasheed Interim Bail In May 9 Incident Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Court grants Sheikh Rasheed interim bail in May 9 incident case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Anti-Terrorism Court(ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed in the May 9 incidents case.

At the outset of the hearing, AML chief lawyer, Sardar Abdul Raziq argued that Sheikh Rasheed had no connection with the May 9 incidents and was not involved in the happenings.

After the arguments, ATC Judge Ejaz Asif , accepted the interim bail plea and directed the former Federal minister to submit a Rs 50,000 surety bond.

The Court also accepted the bail plea of Sheik Rasheed’s nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique and adjourned the hearing till November 8.

