Court Grants Three-day Physical Remand Of Rape Accused

A court in Jamshoro on Monday has granted three-day physical remand of an alleged rape accused

The Jamshoro police produced accused Imtiaz Memon alias Rameez in the court of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate-I seeking his physical remand in a case registered against him for allegedly raping an eight year old girl.

Memon was arrested on Sunday against the FIR lodged by the victim's father Aftab Lashari.

The court approved the accused remand and ordered to reproduce him before the court after expiry of his three-day remand.

More Stories From Pakistan

