UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants Time To CDA To Submit Comments In Employees Regularization Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:45 PM

Court grants time to CDA to submit comments in employees regularization case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted time to Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case seeking regularization of its contractual and daily wages employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted time to Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case seeking regularization of its contractual and daily wages employees.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the contractual employees of the civic body seeking regularization of their jobs.

The petitioners' lawyer Shoaib Shaheen appeared before the court. However, CDA's lawyer requested the bench to grant more time to submit his department's comments in the case. The court remarked that the CDA was habitual to misuse the court directives.

The court granted the time to the CDA to submit its comments till October 12, and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice October Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Jobs Court

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

31 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 17 businesses, warns 15 for vi ..

1 hour ago

ADGM established close partnerships with over 100 ..

1 hour ago

‏Abu Dhabi Executive Council approves transfer o ..

2 hours ago

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.