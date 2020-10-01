Court grants time to CDA to submit comments in employees regularization case

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted time to Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case seeking regularization of its contractual and daily wages employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted time to Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case seeking regularization of its contractual and daily wages employees.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the contractual employees of the civic body seeking regularization of their jobs.

The petitioners' lawyer Shoaib Shaheen appeared before the court. However, CDA's lawyer requested the bench to grant more time to submit his department's comments in the case. The court remarked that the CDA was habitual to misuse the court directives.

The court granted the time to the CDA to submit its comments till October 12, and adjourned the hearing of the case.