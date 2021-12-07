Court grants time to defence for preparation in Lok Virsa reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted time to defence for case preparation till December 21, in reference against Senator Robina Khalid and others pertaining to irregularities in Lok Virsa funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted time to defence for case preparation till December 21, in reference against Senator Robina Khalid and others pertaining to irregularities in Lok Virsa funds.

The NAB submitted its comments and requested the court to dismiss the acquittal pleas of accused Robina Khalid, Dr. Tabinda Zafar and Mazhar ul islam.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). On the request of the defence counsel the court adjourned further hearing till December 21.