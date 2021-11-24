Court grants time to NAB for comments in accused acquittal plea

An Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 13, in acquittal plea of co-accused in reference pertaining corruption in funds of sugarcane growers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing till December 13, in acquittal plea of co-accused in reference pertaining corruption in funds of sugarcane growers.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case filed by the co-accused challenging the reference under fresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.

The NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed adopted the stance that the his department's reply was on preparation phase and would be submitted soon. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till December 13.

The same court also adjourned hearing till December 9, against ex-minister for railways Javed Ashraf Qazi and others pertaining illegal lease of railways' land. The accused appeared before the court while the NAB requested the judge to grant time for submission of comments against their acquittal pleas.

The court granted time and adjourned hearing till December 9.