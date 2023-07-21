Open Menu

Court Grants Time To Share Documents With Defence

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Court grants time to share documents with defence

A local court on Friday granted time to the prosecution for submission of documents in a sedition case against former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

A local court on Friday granted time to the prosecution for submission of documents in a sedition case against former minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case against Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who appeared before the court along with his lawyers.

Defence lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate adopted the stance that the prosecution was yet to provide the case documents to them. However, the prosecution had submitted its report to the judge and stated that the phone set of the accused had been sent for forensic analysis.

The voice matching of the accused had also been conducted.

The court was told that forensic analysis of one mobile phone of the accused couldn't be conducted due to none availability of the code. The prosecution prayed the court to grant some time for provision of the documents to the defence side. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till July 31.

