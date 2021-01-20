UrduPoint.com
Court Grants Transit Remand Of Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted a three-day transit remand of accused Arif Baloch in a embezzlement case of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA's) plot.

The NAB officials produced the accused before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir and requested for his four day transit remand.

On the query of the judge, NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif informed that the accused would be shifted to Karachi for his production before the concern court.

The court granted three days remand and directed the bureau to present the accused on relevant court as soon as possible.

