Court Grants Transit Remand Of Fawad Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday granted transit remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry for producing him before Islamabad court in connection with a case.

Earlier, Islamabad's Kohsar police had produced the PTI leader before Judicial Magistrate Rana Mudassar after arresting him in the early hours of Wednesday morning from outside his residence in a case registered on the complaint of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Umar Hameed for "inciting violence against a constitutional institution".

The police requested the court to grant transit remand of the PTI leader for producing him before court concerned in Islamabad.

However, Fawad's counsel opposed the plea for transit remand and submitted that Islamabad was just at a distance of four hours drive and no transit remand was required. He submitted that police could directly take his client to Islamabad and produce him in the court concerned.

The counsel further submitted that a petition had been filed before the Lahore High Court against illegal detention of his client. He requested the court to adjourn the hearing until the LHC decides the petition.

At this stage, the court adjourned further hearing for some time.

Later, the court allowed the plea for transit remand and also ordered to carry out medical examination of the PTI leader before shifting him to Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case had been registered against the PTI leader at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission Umar Hameed.

The FIR had been registered under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant had stated that Fawad Chaudhry- in a media talk outside PTI Chairman Imran Khan's house, threatened the ECP.

