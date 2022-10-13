UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Two-day Custody Of Azam Swati To FIA

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Court grants two-day custody of Azam Swati to FIA

A special court of Islamabad on Thursday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a two-day physical custody of PTI's leader Azam Swati in a case pertaining to controversial tweet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :A special court of Islamabad on Thursday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a two-day physical custody of PTI's leader Azam Swati in a case pertaining to controversial tweet.

The FIA's official adopted the stance that the PTI's Senator Swati had deliberately tried to spread hate among youth and public against the state institution through his statement. Azam Swati had been arrested after an FIR was registered against him.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the FIA had produced Azam Swati before the court of senior civil judge and prayed the court to grant a seven-day physical remand of the accused.

However, the defence lawyer opposed the request of physical remand and stated that a political fabricated case had been made against his lawyer. The PTI's leader was also tortured during the custody, he argued.

The court, however, granted the FIA a two day physical remand of the accused. The court also ordered the FIA to conduct medical examination of the accused.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency FIR Court

Recent Stories

Stocks slump after key US inflation data

Stocks slump after key US inflation data

1 minute ago
 Ukraine restores power supplies after Russian miss ..

Ukraine restores power supplies after Russian missile salvos

1 minute ago
 Global wildlife population sees 69% decline since ..

Global wildlife population sees 69% decline since 1970: Study

1 minute ago
 Workshop held to create awareness among people aga ..

Workshop held to create awareness among people against diseases in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Ansari orders proper cleanliness arrangements

Ansari orders proper cleanliness arrangements

5 minutes ago
 Utility Stores Corporation drastically reduce pric ..

Utility Stores Corporation drastically reduce prices of various items: Spokesman ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.