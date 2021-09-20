UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Two Day Remand In Rs440 Million Embezzlement Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:54 PM

The Court of Special senior civil judge, Sukkur, granted two days physical remand of Abdul Waheed Mangi, former project director of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, in a Rs440 million embezzlement case here on Monday

The FIA team Sukkur sought seven-day remand of Mangi from the court after arresting him from his house Larkana. However, the court granted only two-day remand of the accused misappropriation of funds case.

According to the FIA officials, an FIR was registered against former project director Abdul Waheed Mangi, consultant Monis Soori and government contractors Ehtsham Khan and Munawar Imam after the investigation.

