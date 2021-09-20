Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embezzlement case

The Court of Special senior civil judge, Sukkur, granted two days physical remand of Abdul Waheed Mangi, former project director of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, in a Rs440 million embezzlement case here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Court of Special senior civil judge, Sukkur, granted two days physical remand of Abdul Waheed Mangi, former project director of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, in a Rs440 million embezzlement case here on Monday.

The FIA team Sukkur sought seven-day remand of Mangi from the court after arresting him from his house Larkana. However, the court granted only two-day remand of the accused misappropriation of funds case.

According to the FIA officials, an FIR was registered against former project director Abdul Waheed Mangi, consultant Monis Soori and government contractors Ehtsham Khan and Munawar Imam after the investigation.