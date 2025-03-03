- Home
Court Grants Two Days Physical Remand Of Arrested ETPB Official To FIA Over Corruption Charges
Published March 03, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have arrested Deputy Administrator (Plazas) of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), Imran Arif Janjua, on charges of bribery, extortion, and misappropriation of Rs3 million in which civil judge Ahmed Shahzad Gondal on Monday after hearing arguments granted a two-day physical remand to FIA for further investigation.
The counsel for the complainant, Vice President of the Islamabad Bar, Sardar Yaqoob Mastoi, argued that the accused is implicated in large-scale corruption scandals. Furthermore, an analysis of the accused's call data records has indicated involvement in various acts of financial misappropriation. Yaqoob Mastoi further submitted that multiple complaints against the accused have also been lodged with the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
FIA’s investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Shamas, presented Asif Janjua before Magistrate Ahmed Shahzad Gondal. The agency requested a four-day remand to recover documents and examine evidence. Asif Janjua’s defense counsel, Hafiz Ahsan Advocate, opposed the request, arguing that his client had already been cleared in a departmental inquiry and that nothing remained to be recovered. He requested that the accused be sent to jail instead.
The complainant, Muhammad Shabbir, a resident of Sector I-10/1, Islamabad, alleged that in 2014, Janjua took Rs3 million from him, promising a government job for his nephew, Shehroz Iqbal, as Naib Tehsildar in ETPB. The job was never provided, nor was the money returned.
According to the complaint, the transaction took place in the presence of witnesses, including Muhammad Rafique and Muzammil Hussain, at various locations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Following an internal inquiry, the FIA obtained approval from the relevant authority to initiate legal action.
The case was registered under Section 161 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947. FIA Sub-Inspector Shams Khan was assigned to lead the investigation.
The sources within FIA revealed that mobile data records suggested Janjua’s involvement in large-scale corruption. Additional complaints were also received, accusing him of fraudulently collecting large sums of money.
In response, the agency formed a team of experienced officials to conduct a detailed investigation and take further action against corruption within the organization. Further developments in the case are awaited.
