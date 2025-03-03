Open Menu

Court Grants Two Days Physical Remand Of Arrested ETPB Official To FIA Over Corruption Charges

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Court grants two days physical remand of arrested ETPB official to FIA over corruption charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have arrested Deputy Administrator (Plazas) of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), Imran Arif Janjua, on charges of bribery, extortion, and misappropriation of Rs3 million in which civil judge Ahmed Shahzad Gondal on Monday after hearing arguments granted a two-day physical remand to FIA for further investigation.

The counsel for the complainant, Vice President of the Islamabad Bar, Sardar Yaqoob Mastoi, argued that the accused is implicated in large-scale corruption scandals. Furthermore, an analysis of the accused's call data records has indicated involvement in various acts of financial misappropriation. Yaqoob Mastoi further submitted that multiple complaints against the accused have also been lodged with the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

FIA’s investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Shamas, presented Asif Janjua before Magistrate Ahmed Shahzad Gondal. The agency requested a four-day remand to recover documents and examine evidence. Asif Janjua’s defense counsel, Hafiz Ahsan Advocate, opposed the request, arguing that his client had already been cleared in a departmental inquiry and that nothing remained to be recovered. He requested that the accused be sent to jail instead.

The complainant, Muhammad Shabbir, a resident of Sector I-10/1, Islamabad, alleged that in 2014, Janjua took Rs3 million from him, promising a government job for his nephew, Shehroz Iqbal, as Naib Tehsildar in ETPB. The job was never provided, nor was the money returned.

According to the complaint, the transaction took place in the presence of witnesses, including Muhammad Rafique and Muzammil Hussain, at various locations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Following an internal inquiry, the FIA obtained approval from the relevant authority to initiate legal action.

The case was registered under Section 161 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947. FIA Sub-Inspector Shams Khan was assigned to lead the investigation.

The sources within FIA revealed that mobile data records suggested Janjua’s involvement in large-scale corruption. Additional complaints were also received, accusing him of fraudulently collecting large sums of money.

In response, the agency formed a team of experienced officials to conduct a detailed investigation and take further action against corruption within the organization. Further developments in the case are awaited.

Recent Stories

Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Shei ..

Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram

9 minutes ago
 Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” ..

Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal

36 minutes ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Cror ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case

53 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

1 hour ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

1 hour ago
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

3 hours ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

4 hours ago
 China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion ..

China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion in three months

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan