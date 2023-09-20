Open Menu

Court Halts Arshad Sharif Case Proceedings Due To Witnesses' Absence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to witnesses' absence

A local court of Islamabad has sent the Arshad Sharif murder case file to record room, halting the further proceedings due to the absence of witnesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A local court of Islamabad has sent the Arshad Sharif murder case file to record room, halting the further proceedings due to the absence of witnesses.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, in his written decision of the previous hearing issued on Wednesday, observed that the court had received the investigation report of Section 512 of Pakistan Penal Court on March 16 in the Arshad Sharif murder case.

Subsequently the court summoned witnesses on April 5 to record their statements but none appeared before it, the verdict added.

The court further said that witnesses were not interested to record their statements as they did not appear despite 15 chances were given to the prosecution to submit their statements.

Keeping in view the situation, the court maintained that it stopped further proceedings in the case and that the prosecution might file another application for hearing as per the appearance of witnesses.

The file of Arshad Sharif murder case was being sent to record room till further orders, it added.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder Islamabad March April Court

Recent Stories

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

6 minutes ago
 Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

6 minutes ago
 Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

6 minutes ago
 Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

6 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

24 minutes ago
Woman killed over old enmity

Woman killed over old enmity

14 minutes ago
 US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth ..

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth forecast

14 minutes ago
 McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Champi ..

McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

24 minutes ago
 IESCO recovers over Rs 20.46 mln from 670 defaulte ..

IESCO recovers over Rs 20.46 mln from 670 defaulters

4 minutes ago
 PSX loses 20.89 points

PSX loses 20.89 points

4 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; holds evening on franchising

&#039;Ruwad&#039; holds evening on franchising

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan