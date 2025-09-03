Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival

A Peshawar court on Wednesday halted the holding of the controversial “Victoria Night Festival” and issued a stay order against its organizers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A Peshawar court on Wednesday halted the holding of the controversial “Victoria Night Festival” and issued a stay order against its organizers.

The case was heard by Senior Civil Judge Hamid Kamal at the Peshawar Sessions Court, following a petition filed against the festival. The court issued a short order restraining the concerned organization from going ahead with the event.

According to the court’s written order, arguments will be heard on the petition in detail.

The petitioners argued that the “Victoria Night Festival” is against Islamic teachings and promotes obscenity. They also claimed that the organizers had not obtained the required NOC (No Objection Certificate) from authorities.

The court also issued notices to the festival organizers, directing them to appear before the court by September 8. The festival, titled “Victoria Night Color Festival,” was scheduled to take place on September 7, 2025 in Hayatabad, Peshawar.