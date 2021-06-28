Court hands down 22-year term to rapist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :A special court on Monday convicted a man on the charges of kidnap cum rape of a 25-year old girl.

The court handed down 22-year imprisonment to Samson Masih, besides imposing Rs 300,000 fine.

The court further imposed daman (compensation) of Rs 200,000 on the convict, to be paid to the victim.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jamshed Mubarik, presiding officer of a special court dealing with gender-based violence cases, conducted the trial proceedings and convicted Samson Masih when his crime was proven.

The prosecution produced ten witnesses against the convict during the trial.

According to prosecution, the convict kidnapped and assaulted the 25-year old girl. The convict kidnapped the girl, when she came out of her house, and locked her at an unknown location for a month. The police traced the location of the convict with the help of his mobile phone. An accomplice of the convict absconded and died during the period.

Factory Area police had registered case against the convict.