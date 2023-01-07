Court hands down 5-year imprisonment to accused in child abuse case

(@FahadShabbir)

A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded five-years imprisonment to an accused in a child rape case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded five-years imprisonment to an accused in a child rape case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ahsan Mehmood Malik announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the accused, Faizan, besides giving him five years in prison penalty.

According to the prosecution, the accused had abused an eleven-year-old child in the limits of the Ratta Amral Police Station in 2021.