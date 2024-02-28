Open Menu

Court Hands Down Death Penalty To Rapist-cum-killer

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 09:08 PM

Court hands down death penalty to rapist-cum-killer

A special court on Wednesday convicted an accused involved in murder-cum-rape of a minor girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A special court on Wednesday convicted an accused involved in murder-cum-rape of a minor girl.

The court handed down death penalty on three counts to the accused, Nadeem Naseer, besides imposing a fine of Rs 500,000.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ayesha Imitiaz, presiding officer of a special court dealing with gender-based violence cases, conducted the trial and convicted the accused on proving guilt.

The court recorded statements of prosecution witnesses and heard arguments of parties, during the proceedings.

According to the prosecution, the accused had murdered a minor girl after committing rape and thrown the body at a deserted place. The Baghbanpura police had registered a case against under sections 302, 376 and 364 of the Pakistan Penal Code in the year 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Fine 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid M ..

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opens Sports Gala ..

42 seconds ago
 Man found dead in wheat fields

Man found dead in wheat fields

3 minutes ago
 Int'l Wheelchair Day to be observed on March 1

Int'l Wheelchair Day to be observed on March 1

3 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews law and order situation

CCPO reviews law and order situation

3 minutes ago
 Youth-centric think tank CDS launched to roll out ..

Youth-centric think tank CDS launched to roll out national dialogue platform

3 minutes ago
 Administration cancels leaves of staff to cope wit ..

Administration cancels leaves of staff to cope with situation during rain

3 minutes ago
COAS lauds ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion ..

COAS lauds ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism

3 minutes ago
 Corps Commander Peshawar meets Utmanzai tribe elde ..

Corps Commander Peshawar meets Utmanzai tribe elders

33 seconds ago
 Court summons PTI founder in female judge threaten ..

Court summons PTI founder in female judge threatening case

34 seconds ago
 MDA seals over 26 unapproved buildings

MDA seals over 26 unapproved buildings

36 seconds ago
 WAPDA digitalizes pre-historic rock carvings in Di ..

WAPDA digitalizes pre-historic rock carvings in Diamer Basha Dam Project

38 seconds ago
 National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled fo ..

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan