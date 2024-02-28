Court hands down death penalty to rapist-cum-killer

A special court on Wednesday convicted an accused involved in murder-cum-rape of a minor girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A special court on Wednesday convicted an accused involved in murder-cum-rape of a minor girl.

The court handed down death penalty on three counts to the accused, Nadeem Naseer, besides imposing a fine of Rs 500,000.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ayesha Imitiaz, presiding officer of a special court dealing with gender-based violence cases, conducted the trial and convicted the accused on proving guilt.

The court recorded statements of prosecution witnesses and heard arguments of parties, during the proceedings.

According to the prosecution, the accused had murdered a minor girl after committing rape and thrown the body at a deserted place. The Baghbanpura police had registered a case against under sections 302, 376 and 364 of the Pakistan Penal Code in the year 2020.