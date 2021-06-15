Court hands down death sentence to two accused in murder-cum-dacoity case

A sessions court on Tuesday handed down death sentence to two accused involved in a murder-cum-dacoity case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday handed down death sentence to two accused involved in a murder-cum-dacoity case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the convicts, Ali Raza and Yasar Shaban, besides ordering them to pay Rs 700,000 each as compensation to the heirs of the victim.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Saeed declared the accused guilty on proving the charges.

According to the prosecution, the convicts killed a shopkeeper, Rafique, over resistance during a dacoity bid.

Sabzazar police had registered a case against the convicts.