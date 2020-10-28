Court hands down five years imprisonment to accused in Rs 80m embezzlement case

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday handed down five years imprisonment to an accused in a Rs 80 million embezzlement case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday handed down five years imprisonment to an accused in a Rs 80 million embezzlement case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 80 million on accused Nazir Ahmad Khan and also ordered to confiscate his movable and immovable property.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali announced the verdict on proving charges of embezzlement against the accused in five references in connection with Punjab Rural Support Programme.

The NAB prosecution argued before the court that the accused misused his powers as secretary finance and caused a loss of Rs 80 million to national exchequer.

It further submitted that the accused removed all record and withdrew amounts through fake cheques for five years.The NAB produced 12 witnesses against the accused. The bureau launched the inquiry in September 2012, which was upgraded to investigation by director general NAB on April 30 2014. The reference was filed against the accused on May 27, 2014.

