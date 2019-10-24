UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Hands Over Eight Children To Parents

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:50 AM

Court hands over eight children to parents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) ::A court on Wednesday ordered to hand over eight children to their parents, while hearing a case of bonded child labour.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zahid Mehmood Ghaznavi also issued warning to the parents of eight children against bonded child labour.

Different police stations managed to rescue 8 children from hotels, workshops etc. from different parts of the city. The police handed over the children to Child Protection Department which produced them before the court.

The government has already imposed ban on bonded child labour and issued directives to send all of the children to school.

Related Topics

Hearing Police All From Government Court Labour

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital ..

38 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

39 minutes ago

RAKBANK Group reports AED 839.4 million in net pro ..

39 minutes ago

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

40 minutes ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

1 hour ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.