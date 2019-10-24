Court hands over eight children to parents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) ::A court on Wednesday ordered to hand over eight children to their parents, while hearing a case of bonded child labour.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zahid Mehmood Ghaznavi also issued warning to the parents of eight children against bonded child labour.

Different police stations managed to rescue 8 children from hotels, workshops etc. from different parts of the city. The police handed over the children to Child Protection Department which produced them before the court.

The government has already imposed ban on bonded child labour and issued directives to send all of the children to school.