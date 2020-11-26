UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Hands Over Two Children To Their Mother

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:50 AM

Court hands over two children to their mother

A court handed over two minor children to their mother after recovering from the custody of their father

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A court handed over two minor children to their mother after recovering from the custody of their father.

According to details, Zainab Bibi resident of Mohallah Usman Ghani filed a petition contending that her husband, Nauman resident of Bolay Di Jhuggi, had kicked her out on November 15 and snatched two minor children - Saqib (3) and Ghazala (1) forcibly.

After hearing the petition, District & Session Judge Rana Masood Akhtar directed Sargodha Road police to recover children from custody of their father. The police presented both children in the court and the learned judge disposed of the petition after handing over the children to their mother.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Road Sargodha Usman Ghani November From Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

3 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

3 hours ago

Economy heading in right direction: Hafeez Shaikh

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.