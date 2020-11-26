Court hands over two children to their mother

A court handed over two minor children to their mother after recovering from the custody of their father

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A court handed over two minor children to their mother after recovering from the custody of their father.

According to details, Zainab Bibi resident of Mohallah Usman Ghani filed a petition contending that her husband, Nauman resident of Bolay Di Jhuggi, had kicked her out on November 15 and snatched two minor children - Saqib (3) and Ghazala (1) forcibly.

After hearing the petition, District & Session Judge Rana Masood Akhtar directed Sargodha Road police to recover children from custody of their father. The police presented both children in the court and the learned judge disposed of the petition after handing over the children to their mother.