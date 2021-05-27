Court hands over two children to their mothers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :A court handed over two children to their mothers after recovering from the custody of their fathers.

According to details, Kiran Shahzadi filed a petition contending that her husband, Asghar resident of Siddiq Akbar Town had kicked her out and snatched minor child- Rubab forcibly.

Similarly, Parveen Ramzan filed another petition contending that her husband, Akmal, snatched her minor girl, Fatima, forcibly.

After hearing the petitions, District & Sessions Judge Rana Masood Akhtar directed Mansoor Abad police to recover children from the custody of their fathers. The police presented both the children in the court and the learned judge disposed of the petition after handing over the children to their mothers.