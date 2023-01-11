UrduPoint.com

Court Has More Options Other Than Terminating NAB Amendments: Chief Justice Of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 05:38 PM

Court has more options other than terminating NAB amendments: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday remarked that it was not necessary to terminate the amendments in the NAB laws as the court had also more options and it was viewing betterment in laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday remarked that it was not necessary to terminate the amendments in the NAB laws as the court had also more options and it was viewing betterment in laws.

He remarked that our society was suffering from the disease of corruption and there should be a balance between work for public benefits and taking individual advantages.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition of PTI's chief Imran Khan against the amendments in NAB laws.

The counsel of the Federal government Makhdom Ali Khan informed the court that 159 members of the house had voted in favour of NAB amendments. The chief justice remarked that the question was that whether the attendance of opposition at time of legislation was necessary.

The CJP remarked that the courts were not a forum to resolve political conflicts. Whether it would increase the conflicts if the courts started to take decision on controversial matters.

He further said that there was also a political dispute in this case. The question was that how the court would defend and protect the constitution, he said.

The chief justice said the constitution stood for the nation and it also had to be viewed that to which extend the court could go in this case. The public office holders were also accountable, he said, adding that anti corruption laws were intact since the creation of Pakistan.

The CJP said that we did not have to view the social or political problems, adding that the trust was centre of all matters and doctrine of trust was compulsory for public office.

The judges were also custodian of public trust and accountable, Justice Bandial remarked. He said that the court had trust in the Parliament but the people had confidence on judiciary.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked that whether there was any precedent in which a member Parliament had challenged any legislation.

The lawyer said that he did not know about such example in the past where member parliament had challenged the legislation. He said that Imran Khan was not only a member Parliament but also a former prime minister.

He said that the court should also trust the Parliament and politicians.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till Thursday January 12.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Parliament January All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points

1 minute ago
 EU-NATO Declaration Suggests That EU Subordinates ..

EU-NATO Declaration Suggests That EU Subordinates to Alliance - Russian Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 PPP worker to be elected as Hyderabad's Mayor: Aaj ..

PPP worker to be elected as Hyderabad's Mayor: Aajiz Dhamrah

1 minute ago
 Rs6.5bln spent on re-construction of 97-km bypass: ..

Rs6.5bln spent on re-construction of 97-km bypass: DC

1 minute ago
 OGRA decides to increase gas tariff up to 74 per c ..

OGRA decides to increase gas tariff up to 74 per cent since July 2022

23 minutes ago
 UAE holds first Financial Dialogue with Israel

UAE holds first Financial Dialogue with Israel

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.