Court Hears LNG Reference Against Shahid Khaqan

Published April 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Court hears LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Judge Muhammad Azam Khan of the Accountability Court-II (AC) of Islamabad on Tuesday heard the LNG (liquefied natural gas) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his lawyer Barrister Zafarullah, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Usman Masood, and prosecution witnesses Naseer Bashir and Muhammad Ali appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the defence lawyer cross examined prosecution witness Naseer Bashir. After this, the court recorded the statement of witness Muhammad Ali.

The case was later adjourned till April 12,

