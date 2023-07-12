Open Menu

Court Hints To Hear Toshakhana Case On Daily Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 09:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday again summoned Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) chairman on Thursday in a personal capacity and hinted to hear the Toshakhana criminal case on a daily basis.

Additional Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Imran's counsel Barrister Gohar Ali Khan submitted a copy of the petition which had been moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the maintainability of the case.

The lawyer said that the cause list in IHC had been canceled and prayed the court to fix this case on Saturday for a hearing.

The judge said that the court was adjourning the case till tomorrow and it would hear the case on a daily basis. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow wherein the witnesses had also been summoned.

