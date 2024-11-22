Court impose Rs 40 mln fine to accused for selling illegal drugs:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Judge and Chairman Drug Court Sargodha Syed Khalid Javed Bukhari on Friday awarded four years imprisonment along with a fine Rs 40 million to accused for selling illegal medicines.

According to the prosecution, a case was registered against the accused Tahir Shahzad for illegally business of illegal drugs on the report of deputy drugs controller Faheem Zia.

After completing arguments, the learned judge announced the verdict.However, the accused was arrested in premises of the court.