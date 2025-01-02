Court Impose Rs 40 Mln Fine To Accused For Selling Illegal Drugs:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Judge and Chairman Drug Court Sargodha Syed Khalid Javed Bukhari on Thursday awarded four years imprisonment along with a fine Rs 40 million to an accused for selling illegal medicines.
According to the prosecution, a case was registered against the accused Naveed Iqbal,resident of Langarwala pull of tehsil Sahiwal,for illegally business of illegal drugs on the report of deputy drugs controller Faheem Zia.
After completing arguments, the learned judge announced the verdict.However, the accused was arrested in the premises of the court.
