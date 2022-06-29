Court imposed fine on medical centers on violating environment law

Judicial Magistrate-II Shaheed Benazirabad has imposed heavy fines on the owners of Benzair Medical Center, Ali Medical Center on the charges of violation of Environmental Law 2014 and Sindh Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Judicial Magistrate-II Shaheed Benazirabad has imposed heavy fines on the owners of Benzair Medical Center, Ali Medical Center on the charges of violation of Environmental Law 2014 and Sindh Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014.

The Magistrate has ordered compliance with the Environmental Laws within a period of one month. On the directives of Director General Naeem Ahmed Mughal, the Regional In-charge Department of Environment Protection Sindh Regional Office Shaheed Benazirabad Gul Ameer Sumbal lodged a complaint with Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate-II against violators of Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014 of Environment Law.

After hearing legal arguments, Benazir Medical Center and Ali Medical Center were fined Rs 20,000 each on the charges of violation of Hospital Waste Management Rules.

In case of non-payment of penalty, the owners would go for imprisonment of three months. Owners of medical centers were also directed to ensure the compliance of Rules in a period of one month.

It may be mentioned that Assistant Director and Regional In-charge Department of Environment Protection Ameer Gul Sumbal has inspected government and non-government hospitals from time to time and issued notices to owners, however cases were registered against owners when no positive reply was received.

Later the Department received a Court verdict against two medical centers while cases are in progress against other hospitals.

On the other hand, owners of government and non-government hospitals have been informed to comply with the Rules and Laws of the Department of Environment Protection or cases would be registered against them.