MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Lahore High Court has extended bail for former Prime Minister Imran Khan until June 21 in a case of fraud and forgery in the sale of Toshakhan's valuables, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

During the hearing, Imran's lawyer Salman Safdar asked the judge to release Khan on bail, as the former prime minister is due to appear in court on Thursday in 11 cases in Islamabad, Dawn newspaper said.

"Please grant us protective bail so that we can approach a relevant court in Islamabad," Safdar was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

On May 9, Khan was taken into custody on corruption charges. Following the arrest, his supporters started mass protests across the country, which resulted in violent clashes with the police and attacks on government and military facilities. At least eight people died during the protests and about 290 were injured.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Khan's arrest illegal and released the politician on bail until 31 May on some charges and until June 8 on others. On Wednesday, a court in Islamabad suspended the arrest warrant for the former prime minister until June 19.