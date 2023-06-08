UrduPoint.com

Court In Lahore Extends Khan's Bail Until June 21 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Court in Lahore Extends Khan's Bail Until June 21 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Lahore High Court has extended bail for former Prime Minister Imran Khan until June 21 in a case of fraud and forgery in the sale of Toshakhan's valuables, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

During the hearing, Imran's lawyer Salman Safdar asked the judge to release Khan on bail, as the former prime minister is due to appear in court on Thursday in 11 cases in Islamabad, Dawn newspaper said.

"Please grant us protective bail so that we can approach a relevant court in Islamabad," Safdar was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

On May 9, Khan was taken into custody on corruption charges. Following the arrest, his supporters started mass protests across the country, which resulted in violent clashes with the police and attacks on government and military facilities. At least eight people died during the protests and about 290 were injured.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Khan's arrest illegal and released the politician on bail until 31 May on some charges and until June 8 on others. On Wednesday, a court in Islamabad suspended the arrest warrant for the former prime minister until June 19.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Injured Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Lahore High Court Police Died Sale May June Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2022-2023

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

2 hours ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

2 hours ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

2 hours ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.