Court Indict 11 Accused In Nov 26, Riots Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday indicted 11 arrested accused in a case pertaining to the PTI November 26, protest case.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case and read the charges against the accused. The accused, however, denied the charges against them.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until September 24.

The PTI leadership in the case is on interim bail till November 13. The police have presented the challans of the arrested suspects out of the 195 workers involved in the case registered at the Secretariat Police Station in the court. However, the court has declared 184 absent accused as proclaimed offenders in the same case.

