Court Indicts 11 Accused In Diplomatic Enclave Reference

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Court indicts 11 accused in diplomatic enclave reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday indicted 11 accused including former Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Kamran Lashari in a reference pertaining to illegal award of a diplomatic enclave contract.

The court directed the prosecution to present its evidence and witnesses on next hearing, after the accused denied all charges against them.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on a reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The accused including former CDA Chairman Kamran Lashari, ex-director general planning of CDA Ghulam Sarwar Sindho, Mazhar Hussain, Fida Hussain, Shaukat Ali, Kamran Ali Qureshi, Faisal Malik Awan and others appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the judge read out the charge sheet against the accused who denied the charges.

Kamran Lashari objected that why the anti-graft body closed its inquiry in 2015 if there was any illegality or corruption. The judge remarked that the accused would be acquitted if there was no evidence against them, adding that everyone had to follow the law.

The judge remarked that the court was putting this case trial on fast track. After this, the court adjourned hearing till November 19, and summoned the evidence from prosecution on next hearing.

Meanwhile, AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing against CDA officers in a reference pertaining to Safa Gold Mall due to absence of defense counsel. The court adjourned the case till November 5.

