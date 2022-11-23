Court indicts 16 accused in Tiktoker Ayesha harassment case

A sessions court on Wednesday indicted 16 accused in the Tiktoker Ayesha Akram harassment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday indicted 16 accused in the Tiktoker Ayesha Akram harassment case.

The accused, including Arslan, Abid, Iftikhar, appeared before the court, during the proceedings, and got marked their attendance.

The court framed charges against the accused. However, they pleaded 'not guilty' and opted to contest trial.

At this, the court summoned the prosecution witnesses and Tiktoker Ayesha Akram on the next date of hearing. The court also issued arrest warrants of an accused, Husnain, over not appearing in the court.

Larri Adda police had registered the FIR against unidentified persons for assaulting and molesting TikToker Ayesha Akram at Minar-i-Pakistan on August 14, 2021.

Sections 354-A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been included in the FIR.