UrduPoint.com

Court Indicts 16 Accused In Tiktoker Ayesha Harassment Case

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Court indicts 16 accused in Tiktoker Ayesha harassment case

A sessions court on Wednesday indicted 16 accused in the Tiktoker Ayesha Akram harassment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday indicted 16 accused in the Tiktoker Ayesha Akram harassment case.

The accused, including Arslan, Abid, Iftikhar, appeared before the court, during the proceedings, and got marked their attendance.

The court framed charges against the accused. However, they pleaded 'not guilty' and opted to contest trial.

At this, the court summoned the prosecution witnesses and Tiktoker Ayesha Akram on the next date of hearing. The court also issued arrest warrants of an accused, Husnain, over not appearing in the court.

Larri Adda police had registered the FIR against unidentified persons for assaulting and molesting TikToker Ayesha Akram at Minar-i-Pakistan on August 14, 2021.

Sections 354-A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Police Arslan August Criminals Women FIR Court

Recent Stories

Supreme Court bars personal photos on public expen ..

Supreme Court bars personal photos on public expense

23 minutes ago
 US business delegation, FPCCI discuss bilateral tr ..

US business delegation, FPCCI discuss bilateral trade

23 minutes ago
 Aibak Polo Cup: Semifinal line-up confirmed

Aibak Polo Cup: Semifinal line-up confirmed

25 minutes ago
 MCCI, Customs Dept call for coordinated efforts to ..

MCCI, Customs Dept call for coordinated efforts to stop smuggling

25 minutes ago
 6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis ..

6th Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship: Aqeel, Muzammil ..

25 minutes ago
 Moldovan President Asks EU to Sanction 'Corrupt' M ..

Moldovan President Asks EU to Sanction 'Corrupt' Moldovan Politicians

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.