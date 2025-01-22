Court indicts 33 protesters, seeks evidence

The local court on Wednesday indicted the 33 protestors linked to a protest case and directed the presentation of evidence at the next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The local court on Wednesday indicted the 33 protestors linked to a protest case and directed the presentation of evidence at the next hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shahzad Gondal heard the two cases which were filed at the Ramna police station in connection with a protest on November 26.

The court indicted 33 protestors, who appeared before the court and denied the charges against them.

The cases include allegations of arson, vandalism, violation of Section 144. The magistrate has called for evidence to be presented at the next hearing, scheduled for January 27.

The proceedings have been adjourned until evidence is submitted.