Open Menu

Court Indicts 33 Protesters, Seeks Evidence

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM

Court indicts 33 protesters, seeks evidence

The local court on Wednesday indicted the 33 protestors linked to a protest case and directed the presentation of evidence at the next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The local court on Wednesday indicted the 33 protestors linked to a protest case and directed the presentation of evidence at the next hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shahzad Gondal heard the two cases which were filed at the Ramna police station in connection with a protest on November 26.

The court indicted 33 protestors, who appeared before the court and denied the charges against them.

The cases include allegations of arson, vandalism, violation of Section 144. The magistrate has called for evidence to be presented at the next hearing, scheduled for January 27.

The proceedings have been adjourned until evidence is submitted.

Recent Stories

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU

16 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of ..

RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate

31 minutes ago
 Non formal education model to help elevating enrol ..

Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani

3 minutes ago
 ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML- ..

ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case

3 minutes ago
 FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

3 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, ..

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24

3 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary

46 minutes ago
 Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MEN ..

Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 2024

46 minutes ago
 E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulter ..

E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan