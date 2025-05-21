Court indicts accused in case relating to killing of Rangers personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday indicted accused Hashim Abbasi in a case related to the killing of Rangers personnel during a PTI protest on November 26.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case wherein charges were framed against the accused.

During the hearing, accused Hashim Abbasi appeared in court along with his lawyers.

The court read the charge sheet in front of the accused Hashim Abbasi who denied the allegations. The court summoned the prosecution witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till June 4.

The prosecution had so far presented a challan against accused Hashim Abbasi.

A separate case has been registered against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi, Ali Amin Gandapur and others in Ramna police station.