Court Indicts Accused In Couple Torture Case

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A lower court in Islamabad on Tuesday indicted main accused Usman Mirza and others in a case pertaining to torturing and blackmailing a couple in Sector E-11, Islamabad.

The accused including Usman Mirza, Atta ur Rehman, Idaras Qayum Butt, Rehan, Umar Bilal Murawat, Muhibullah Bangash, Farhan Shaheen and others were produced before the court of Additional District and Session Judge Atta Rabani.

The judge read out the charge sheet against the accused in their presence. The accused, however, denied the charges against them.

At this, the court asked the prosecution to present evidence and witnesses on next date of hearing to prove the charges. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till October 12.

