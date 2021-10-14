UrduPoint.com

Court Indicts Accused In Noor Mukadam Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Court indicts accused in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday indicted 12 accused including Zahir Jaffar in Noor Mukadam murder case and sought evidence from prosecution.

The court rejected the plea of accused side seeking to stop the indictment process. The defence lawyer claimed there were insufficient evidences against the accused for indictment.

At the outset of hearing, accused Zahir Jaffar requested the judge to him grant permission for making a call as he wanted to make his case strong. He asked whether he would be forgiven or not.

He admitted the crime was done with his hands. He said this pistol was belonging to his father, adding that sacrifice was also legitimate in islam and Noor Mukadam presented herself for sacrifice.

He said he couldn't live in jail as he was being tortured there and requested the court to detain him in his house instead of the jail.

Accused Zahir Jaffar kneeled down in the courtroom, requested for apology and said he didn't want to die behind the bars. He should get married and had children.

What the lawyer saying was baseless, he said.

Zakir Jaffar's lawyer Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to stop the process of indictment as there were insufficient proofs against his clients.

The court, however, indicted the accused and rejected the plea of defence lawyer.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Islamabad Jail Married From Court

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

39 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

60 minutes ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

1 hour ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.