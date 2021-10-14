Court indicts accused in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday indicted 12 accused including Zahir Jaffar in Noor Mukadam murder case and sought evidence from prosecution.

The court rejected the plea of accused side seeking to stop the indictment process. The defence lawyer claimed there were insufficient evidences against the accused for indictment.

At the outset of hearing, accused Zahir Jaffar requested the judge to him grant permission for making a call as he wanted to make his case strong. He asked whether he would be forgiven or not.

He admitted the crime was done with his hands. He said this pistol was belonging to his father, adding that sacrifice was also legitimate in islam and Noor Mukadam presented herself for sacrifice.

He said he couldn't live in jail as he was being tortured there and requested the court to detain him in his house instead of the jail.

Accused Zahir Jaffar kneeled down in the courtroom, requested for apology and said he didn't want to die behind the bars. He should get married and had children.

What the lawyer saying was baseless, he said.

Zakir Jaffar's lawyer Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to stop the process of indictment as there were insufficient proofs against his clients.

The court, however, indicted the accused and rejected the plea of defence lawyer.